The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 167: Which Juve will show up against Empoli?

The month of September is nearly upon us. Not only does that mean another weekend of Serie A is almost upon, but the first international week of the season is nearly here as well.

The third game of the 2023-24 will see Juventus make the trip over to Empoli to face one of Serie A’s winless and truly struggling sides to start the new campaign. Yes, that same Empoli where a whole lot of stuff happened right before kickoff and then after kickoff this past spring — and absolutely none of it was good in any way, shape or form.

No need to bring up that past trip to Empoli. Nope, not going to do it.

For Juventus, this is about trying to be more like the team we saw during the season-opening win rather than the one that struggled for much of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Bologna. Because against a struggling side, the last thing you want to do is give them a chance — and a second straight letdown going into the international break is not going to be setting things up well to begin September.

On Episode 167 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

We revisit the last time Juventus played on the road against Empoli.

... just kidding. We don’t want to bring up those bad memories.

Juve’s coming off a disappointing performance in their home opener against Bologna. Now, against a struggling Empoli side, we await to see if it’s more of Matchday 1 or Matchday 2 showing in the final game before the international break.

Who are some players that will be key for Juventus against Empoli on Sunday night?

You can listen to Episode 167 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the player embedded below:

