OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Kenan Yildiz signs contract extension through 2027

At this point, it’s pretty safe to say that Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz is having a pretty good summer.

Just 12 months after arriving on a free from Bayern Munich, Yildiz was part of the traveling squad for Juve’s preseason tour in the United States. With his strong performances and overall state of Juventus’ roster, Yildiz remained with the senior squad once the Bianconeri returned to Italy, ultimately earning a promotion to the first team alongside fellow teenager and good friend Dean Huijsen. He’s already made his Serie A debut, appearing in both of Juve’s first two games of the new season.

Now, on the second to last day of the month, he’s added another August achievement to boast about.

This one might be the most important of them all, as Juventus announced Wednesday that the 18-year-old Yildiz has signed a contract extension through 2027 and locked in his long-term future in Turin. Yildiz, who played for the Juventus primavera and Next Gen squads last season, originally signed a contract through 2025 when he first joined from Bayern Munich’s youth setup last summer. But now, with a spot in the Juve senior squad fully cemented and a role being established for the 2023-24 season, Yildiz now has a shiny new contract secured to cap a month of August that is going to be pretty hard to match amongst his teammates.

Yildiz said the following regarding his new contract:

“I am really very happy to be part of this club. I’m at a loss for words right now, it’s almost too good to be true! “My goals are to improve every day, working on the pitch to learn as much as possible, to continue my growth path here with Juventus. I didn’t expect this renewal so soon, but I’ve worked hard and I hope I can continue like this.”

To see Yildiz sign a long-term deal with Juventus is certainly quite the good news considering there had been talk about clubs around Europe trying to lure him away from Turin for the last few months. Who knows how much that played into Juventus’ aggressive promotion of him — as well as his boy Huijsen — this summer, but the fact that he has gone from primavera debut to spot on the senior team within the span of about 12 months is pretty remarkable and clearly a sign of his talents and how the club think of him.

There’s no worry about that now. With a new contract signed, Juventus can rest easy knowing that one of their brightest prospects is signed for the next four years (at minimum). Same goes for Huijsen as well. If Yildiz continues to push for playing time despite being one of the youngest players in Serie A this season, he’s going to be one of the more interesting ones to watch these next few months. And years, honestly.

Which is good because he’s signed with Juventus for many years to come.