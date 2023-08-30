Reports: Juventus, Kenan Yildiz agree to contract extension through 2027

A couple of weeks into the summer, Juventus announced that talented Dutch teenager Dean Huijsen had signed a contract extension through 2027. Now, as we head into the final couple of weeks of the summer, the other half of the talented duo that has been promoted from the Next Gen squad into the first team this season is about to follow suit.

According to multiple reports out of Italy on Tuesday, Turkish starlet Kenan Yildiz has followed in his good friend Huijsen’s rather large footsteps, agreeing to terms on a long-term contract extension through 2027. It will lock Yildiz into a deal that many hoped would sign just a few short months after he arrived on a free transfer from Bayern Munich last summer when rumors surfaced about clubs in Germany and Turkey already being interested in signing him away from Juventus’ primavera squad.

But, thanks to his quick rise through the top two levels of the Juve youth setup before earning a promotion along with Huijsen this summer, Yildiz is now very much a part of this Juventus team — both for the short and long term.

Excl: Juventus agree terms with Kenan Yildiz to extend his contract until June 2027 ⚪️⚫️✨



New deal set to be activated as he had two more year options left on current contract.



Excellent news for Juventus as Kenan’s highly rated talent and club trusts him for the future. pic.twitter.com/A1iqS2FyTQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2023

With Yildiz reportedly agreeing to a new long-term contract, Juventus have now locked in three of their best youngsters to new deals. Yildiz and Huijsen are signed through 2027, while 18-year-old midfielder Joseph Nonge officially signed a new deal through 2026.

Yildiz, who made his senior debut in Juventus’ 3-0 season-opening win over Udinese, has now put himself in position to do something that few teenagers have done since the Allianz Stadium has opened. As much as Max Allegri maybe ruined the good vibes a little bit because he made Yildiz get a haircut — I would assume there was a bit of poking fun at the kid with that, too — he has appeared as a second-half substitute in Juve’s first two games this season. Regardless of his age, he could be one of the benefactors of some of Juve’s cost-cutting measures and the potential sale of Moise Kean before the the summer transfer window opens.

And if Yildiz does indeed see his role — albeit it likely off the bench most games since Juve aren’t in Europe this season — over the next few months, then that is quite the rise through the ranks after starting his Juve career just 12 months ago with the primavera side.

Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio has also reported Tuesday that Juventus are also thinking of contract extensions for Federico Gatti as well as Huijsen, which could add another year onto the deal he signed just a couple of months ago.