OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Kaio Jorge becomes latest Juve youngster to join Frosinone

For the second time in less than 24 hours and the third time in the month of August, Juventus has sent one of its youngest players on loan to one of Serie A’s newly promoted sides.

The same side, in fact.

First it was Enzo Barrenechea. Then it was Matias Soule. Now, 21-year-old Brazilian Kaio Jorge can say that he has signed with Frosinone on loan for the 2023-24 season, Juventus announced on Tuesday. Like the two guys before him, Kaio Jorge — who has faced one of the longest injury absences we’ve seen a Juve player deal with in quite a while — will head to Ciociaria on a simple dry loan with no option to buy built into the deal. With joining Frosinone, Kaio Jorge will now get the chance at genuine minutes after playing just under 500 minutes in all competitions before injuring his knee and subsequently missing the next year and a half.

The official announcement put out by the Juventus website is as follows:

Kaio Jorge has penned a one-year loan deal with Frosinone for the 2023/24 season. Following a lengthy spell on the treatment table, the Brazilian forward worked his way back to full fitness, returning to training with the First Team before netting a hat-trick in August 9’s pre-season training match against the Juventus Next Gen side at the Allianz Stadium. The 21-year-old is now ready to start chasing his dreams and scoring goals once more, and will continue his development this season in Serie A with newly-promoted Frosinone. All the best, Kaio!

No matter what you think of Kaio Jorge the player, it has to feel good to see him on the cusp of making his first Serie A appearance since December 2021 and his first appearance in any competition since February 2022 has to give at least a little bit of a smile at minimum. The dude has been through a lot, and no matter if he has a future at Juventus or not — and, at this point, who knows since he’s barely played ever since he came to Italy — seeing him make his official comeback complete when he plays for Frosinone is going to be good.

That will be what happens when he makes his first official appearance with Frosinone. Kaio Jorge officially marked his return to the field earlier this month when he took part in the Juventus-Juve Next Gen friendly at the Allianz Stadium. It was the first time in over 550 days (!!!) that he played in a game (official or friendly), scoring a hat trick and becoming even more of a feel-good story than when he first stepped onto the field.

Kaio Jorge saw Udinese make a late attempt to sign him, but Frosinone was able to agree to terms and finalize a deal over the weekend to ensure that a second young Juventus attacker would be heading to central Italy before the transfer window closes.