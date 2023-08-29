OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Matias Soulé moves on loan to Frosinone

Frosinone have officially doubled down on their Argentinian contingent from Juventus.

First it was signing Enzo Barrenechea on a season-long loan move a couple of weeks ago. Now, just a few short days before the summer transfer window closes, Frosinone have made it two on-loan Argentinians who have come up through the upper levels of the Juve youth ranks, signing Matias Soulé on a season-long loan spell. It is expected to be one half a two-part South American transaction involving Juventus and Frosinone, with Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge also expected to join the newly promoted side shortly.

It is a dry loan for the 20-year-old Soulé, with Frosinone very much the kind of team who couldn’t meet Juve’s demands for a potential buy option given their very limited budget. (Not everybody can be like Monza last summer and taking advantage of the Berlusconi fortune.)

Matias Soule will feature in the colours of Frosinone this season, signing a one-year loan deal with the Ciociari. [...] Now a new opportunity awaits, a new experience promising continued growth and improvement. Wishing you all the best, Mati!

Soulé had been linked with a handful of clubs over the last week, with La Liga side Real Betis coming in late to try and secure the youngster’s signature. At that point, though, Frosinone had virtually closed the deal, with only final details left to define for both Soulé and Kaio Jorge, who also had a late attempt from Udinese to bring the Brazilian onboard.

As one of the three youngsters along with Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti who were promoted from the Next Gen squad to begin last season, Soulé saw sporadic playing team under Max Allegri’s watch, with no clear spot in which he could fit into the veteran tactician’s 3-5-2 formation. Soulé was played out wide as a makeshift wingback, he was tried in the hole behind the striker if Allegri went to a 3-5-1-1, on a few occasions he was used as a winger in a 4-3-3. No matter what, though, Soulé’s playing time was far from consistent — which is why a loan spell to a lower-level Serie A club makes a whole lot of sense for a player who desperately needs to play on a regular basis.

At Frosinone, Soulé will have the chance to become a potential protagonist for a side that just knocked off a top four contender in Atalanta this past weekend. And if he does have a productive season at Frosinone, he will at the very least get the interest of other clubs in Italy and abroad if there isn’t a future for him at Juventus come next summer.