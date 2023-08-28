Landucci: Juventus accept referee’s decisions, for or against us

Juventus needed a late equalizer to grab a point at home against Bologna to remain unbeaten to start the 2023-24 season, but the Bianconeri will only have themselves to blame for not winning the game after wasting chance after chance.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri was unable to address the media after the game, with assistant Marco Landucci saying that Allegri was suffering from a cold and feeling rather unwell.

“It was a game of two halves. We told the team they had a very good second half, but perhaps we were too eager to make a big impression on home turf and over-did it. That is a pity that Dusan’s first goal was disallowed at the 51st minute, because that was an important moment, but we generally moved much better in the second half. “We were so eager to win that we risked losing it in the end. We took risks and we knew that we would, but sometimes that works better than others. It is a good point and we go forward.”

While VAR chalked off an opening goal for Dusan Vlahovic, Iling Junior’s desperate tackle on Dan Ndoye with the goal gaping was deemed as fair play by the referee while VAR did not even recommend the on-pitch official take another look at the incident.

“I say the same thing that (Bologna coach) Thiago Motta always says, which is that we do not comment on refereeing decisions, whether they are in favour or against. We accept the referee’s decision.”

There was even a cameo appearance for Paul Pogba for the last half hour or so.

“Paul came on well, he gave some good passes.”

Vlahovic seems a man reborn, looking hungry and raring to go and even scored twice though his first attempt was chalked off for offside on the part of Adrien Rabiot who was obstructing the goalie.