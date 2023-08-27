Juventus 1 - Bologna 1: Initial reaction and random observations

So, what could Juventus do for an encore after last weekend’s big win over Udinese to open the 2023-24 season?

Unfortunately, it was a crash back to reality. That meant a lot of the same problems that we’ve seen the last couple of years, and a stark reminder that Juventus is still very much the flawed team we all pretty much expected them to be before a single minute was played this season.

Not even an improved second-half performance was enough for Juventus to get past Bologna on a rainy Sunday night at the Allianz Stadium. There really wasn’t much room to get any worse after a first half that saw Juve look completely out of whack and basically the polar opposite of what we saw in the opening 45 minutes just seven days ago. For all the good that happened to open the game last Sunday in Udine, it was a totally different story in Turin for Juve’s home opener — so much so that the sold-out crowd at the Allianz was rather grumpy as their favorite team headed into the locker room down 1-0 and looking all kinds of out of sorts no matter if it was in defense, midfield or attack.

They had good reason for it, too.

I guess if there’s anything positive to come out of this one it’s the fact that Juventus didn’t drop all three points when it looked like that’s the way things were heading.

Thank goodness for Dusan Vlahovic’s head. And Samuel Iling-Junior’s left foot. Those were good. The rest, though? That is where things gave you flashbacks to so many games from last season ... or the season before that ... or really any point of Juventus looking terrible ever since they last won the Scudetto.

It’s not an over-exaggeration to say just how bad the first half for Juventus was. They had a 60-40 advantage in terms of possession, but what they did with that possession was virtually nothing, which the 0.04 xG they recorded in the opening 45 minutes only confirming what your eyes saw. Vlahovic, a man known to not hide his emotions while out on the field, was completely isolated up top. The press was there, but the results that came out of the press last weekend wasn’t anywhere close to being replicated. The midfield was all over the place — and not in a good way. The defense, one that is prone to a mistake or two no matter how well Juve’s playing in other areas of the field, had one of those self-inflicted wounds to give Bologna the lead.

Even in the second half and Bologna doing nothing close to what you would consider attacking anywhere close to consistently, Juve still failed to put much on goal. Other than the Vlahovic goal that was called off due to VAR and the Vlahovic goal that stood because there was no need to VAR, the only shot that Juve had Łukasz Skorupski scrambling was Timothy Weah’s long-range bolt. Other than that, it was a lot of hoping and crossing and reverting to a lot of the same things we saw from this team last season.

That’s not what you want at all when you’re either chasing a lead or trying to break the tie.

But that’s what we saw Sunday, and luckily Vlahovic was able to get the goal that pulled Juventus even.

Coming off last weekend, there was so much hope that things could be changing for the better and that an improved product over last season might be in the cards. Yet, it didn’t take long to see that the start from Udine wasn’t being replicated in Turin and Juve’s same old problems were back again. Just like a year ago, a bright start in the first weekend of the season is now replaced a second weekend in which things took a big step backward.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS