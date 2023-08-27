Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Bologna

The first home game of the season is always a special kind of day. It is surely one of the biggest and most anticipatory crowds of the entire year, with those who are in attendance expecting good things to happen in what is their first chance to see Juventus play live in front of their eyes.

It’s even more the case when Juve is coming off a season-opening like they had last weekend.

Tonight we get to see what Juventus can do for an encore following their impressive season-opening win over Udinese last weekend. This weekend, the scene shifts from Udine to Turin, where a sold-out crowd at the Allianz Stadium is going to be having the same kind of hopes as all of us watching on our televisions or computer screens — what does Juventus have in store for us after such a good showing last weekend? It’s the question that we’re all wondering about because that’s simply what happens when you open the season in that kind of manner. We’ve seen other Serie A teams continue their respective runs to open the season — both good and bad — so now we see if it’s Juventus’ turn to do so.

Then there’s Bologna on the opposing side of the field hoping for the complete opposite of what happened in their season-opening loss to Milan last weekend.

So, yeah. Two teams in two very different kinds of mindsets. That could be a good thing. Or it could end up being a lot like the second game of last season where Juve was coming off a big season-opening win and then laid an absolute dud against a Sampdoria side that ended up getting relegated.

Let’s see what Juventus has in store for us on this night. Maybe it’s like what we saw last weekend. Maybe it’s something completely different and not as good. Who knows. That’s why we are about to watch it all play out, right?

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6:30 p.m. Italy and the Central European time zone, 5:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weah, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Garofani, Gatti, Huijsen, Rugani, Pogba, Kostic, Mckennie, Miretti, Nicolussi Caviglia, Milik, Yildiz, Iling-Junior, Kean, Soulé.

Bologna starting XI (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumì, Lykogiannis; Moro, Aebischer; Ndoye, Ferguson, Orsolini; Zirkzee.

Bologna bench: Ravaglia, Gasperini, Bonifazi, Corazza, De Silvestri, Sosa, Domínguez, El Azzouzi, Fabbian, Urbanski, Karlsson, van Hooijdonk.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.