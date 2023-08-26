Report: Matias Soule, Kaio Jorge set to finalize loan moves to Frosinone

A few weeks ago, it appeared as though Salernitana would be the lower-table Serie A team to pay attention to because a handful of Juventus youngsters were going to be playing there on loan for the 2023-24 season. Now, a few weeks later, that club has now become one of Serie A’s newly promoted sides.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, a pair of young Juventus attackers will be calling Frosinone home for the recently started season. Both Matias Soule and Kaio Jorge will head to the newly promoted side on lone for the 2023-24 campaign, with season-long loans expected for both players after they had reported interest from a handful of Serie A clubs. Di Marzio’s reporting does not include any information about buy options or what would happen if Frosinone is able to avoid relegation, so for now all we know is that the two clubs hope to finalize negotiations by the end of the weekend.

They will join fellow on-loan midfielder Enzo Barrenechea, who went to Frosinone on a season-long loan deal last week.

Soule has seen plenty of rumors surrounding his future over the last few weeks, with there being a handful of Serie A clubs being interested in him along with Dutch side Fortuna Sittard, which tried to sign the young Argentine in recent days. According to Di Marzio, Frosinone director Guido Angelozzi was in attendance during the Juventus-Next Gen friendly at the Allianz Stadium to watch all three players.

Soule had also been rumored to be one of the names Juve could sell outright to generate funds during a summer in which the current financial state of the club has been under the microscope with no European football.

The friendly between Juve’s senior and Next Gen squads was one in which Kaio Jorge marked his return to the field after over 550 days away due to major knee surgery. The 21-year-old Brazilian, who was originally signed from Santos in the summer of 2021, marked his comeback with a hat trick against the Next Gen side. Like Soule, he also had a handful of Serie A clubs interested in signing him on loan for the 2023-24 season, with Salernitana and Udinese (as well as a pair of unnamed Brazilian teams) also having reported interest.