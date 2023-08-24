The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 165: Can Juve build off their season-opening win?

What’s this ... a podcast episode on a day in which there isn’t a podcast episode?

Why yes, my friends. It is a podcast episode on a day in which we haven’t previously had a podcast posted to our feed and this here website.

But with no European football this season for Juventus, we’ve decided to add a second weekly episode to bless your ears, one that will usually preview the weekend fixture that is coming up. (Admittedly, we’re still figuring things out a bit, so bear with us as we start up this venture of trying to give you more content in the middle of the week.)

So, here we are, looking ahead to this weekend’s home opener against Bologna, a game in which Juventus will certainly be looking to build off what they did last Sunday against Udinese. A lot of good things happened in the season opener, but can Juve build off a good performance? (You know, something that didn’t always happen very often last season.)

On Episode 165 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

That first game of the season sure was fun, wasn’t it? Well, now it’s time for Juventus’ home opener against another mid-table side in the form of Bologna that may or may not be more challenging than Udinese was.

What will Juve have to do to playing anywhere close to how they did in the season-opening win over Udinese last weekend?

Some players that we’re keeping an eye on as Juventus head into their home opener this Sunday.

