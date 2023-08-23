Report: Juventus could sign Alvaro Morata if Moise Kean leaves this summer

The running joke amongst many around these parts is that it’s an annual summer tradition that Juventus are to be linked with moves for two players: Domenico Berardi and Alvaro Morata. They are two names that just pop up every single summer no matter the year, no matter the financial situation Juve is in and no matter who else is on the roster.

Well, we got Berardi rumors within the last couple of weeks, although those have certainly died down in the last few days. Now we’ve got the second half of the all-too-familiar rumors.

There is one big piece of the puzzle that would have to be put into place if there would be a second reunion between Juventus and Morata, according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio. That would be if current Juventus striker Moise Kean — who is reportedly of the interest of Premier League side Fulham following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabia — were to leave the club in the final week and a half of the summer transfer rumor. Di Marzio goes so far as to say that Juve have booked Morata in as a “precautionary solution” if Juve were to sell Kean this summer.

Morata, who will celebrate his 31st birthday in late October, has had an interesting summer. He’s been linked with a return to Italy, with both AC Milan and Roma being interested in bring the Madrid native back to Serie A. Neither of those rumored moves truly materialized. And like with what seems like most of the player pool in Europe at the moment, he’s also had a big-money approach from Saudi Arabia. Morata, as you can probably figure out, declined the money and decided to stay at Atletico Madrid.

But if Juventus comes calling? Well, that’s certainly a different matter for somebody who obviously loves the Bianconeri quite a bit.

The hope is that if Juve were to go for Morata is that it would come under very clear circumstances — his role would be that of what Kean’s currently is. Kean is not a starter, especially if Dusan Vlahovic isn’t suddenly sold before Aug. 31, and that is what Morata’s role should be if he were to make it a third tour of duty at Juventus. We all know that’s the same line of thinking that we had with Arek Milik last season, but it would have to be especially true for one of Max Allegri’s favorites if this were to happen.

And hey, if Juve are even remotely serious about Morata making another return to the club, then there’s going to be somebody other than Martin Caceres who has just kept coming back more than once over the last decade.