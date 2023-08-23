Report: Frosinone still pushing to sign Matias Soule on loan

It was a week ago in which Frosinone and Juventus agreed to a loan deal for a talented young Argentine who is in need of more playing time in Italy’s top flight.

They appear to be back in for a second.

Last week it was young midfielder Enzo Barrenechea who moved to Frosinone. This week, Frosinone are continuing to try and double their total of on-loan Argentines who played for Max Allegri last season. According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio on Tuesday evening, the newly promoted side are trying to sign Juve forward Matias Soule on loan for the 2023-24 season. Soule, rumored to be one of the players who Juve could sell this summer to generate some much-needed funds, has been linked with a loan move to a handful of other Serie A sides who are likely to be in the bottom half of the league table.

Di Marzio emphasizes that Juventus are taking their time with what to do regarding Soule — as well as Samuel Iling-Junior — and whether they should keep him or let him go out on loan.

In his first full season with Juventus’ senior team, Soule saw playing time hard to come by as he was at the bottom of the pecking order for much of the 2022-23 campaign. He appeared in just 13 league games last season, scoring his first-ever senior level goal late in a win over Sampdoria in Turin.

In total, between the Juventus senior team and the Next Gen squad, Soule appeared in 25 games in all competitions. Most of those appearances for the Juve senior squad were off the bench.

For a 20-year-old who is talented yet hasn’t played all that much, you can understand the desire that he and his agent would have to move away from Juventus for a year to try and develop and fulfill that talent. Knowing where Soule would likely be in a forward line that is already crowded and a formation that might not suit him best, that is probably even more of a reason to go out on loan and get some experience in Serie A.

Who knows how much a potential sale might be factoring into Juventus’ decision to continue to put off a Soule loan move. You gotta believe that it is at some point, with a Juve reportedly wanting €15-20 million for the young Argentine. As of right now, there hasn’t been a whole lot of talk about any bids coming in to try and buy Soule outright.