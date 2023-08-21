The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 164: Juventus open their season with a bang

The new season has officially begun, my friends. And boy oh boy did it start in a good kind of way for Max Allegri and Juventus on Sunday night.

How’s a 3-0 win with a dominant first half sound? Pretty good, right?

It was quite the impressive — and surprising — start to a season in which Juventus appear to be out to prove some folks wrong about what has transpired over the last year or two. Juve pressed, Juve pressured, Juve choked out a Udinese side that was shorthanded, sure, but also completely shook after what hit them less than two minutes in when Federico Chiesa scored the first goal of the season.

It was fun. It was very fun — and Juve surely enjoyed their football Sunday night.

On Episode 164 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways — that there’s a negative amongst the positives and that’s Juve’s defense against Udinese, how Andrea Cambiaso made quite the first (official) impression in his Juve debut, and how Max Allegri used Cambiaso’s ability to make underlapping movements to his team’s advantage.

That first-half performance from Juventus, though ... that was good.

That second-half performance from Juventus ... wasn’t great, but when it’s 80-something degrees out and you’re up 3-0, easing off the throttle is a little more forgivable.

The two stars of the show were easy to figure out: Federico Chiesa and Andrea Cambiaso, two players who combined quite well on the left wing.

Dusan Vlahovic played pretty well, too, by the way.

Twitter questions — why do so many Juve fans seem to dislike Weston McKennie, if Federico Chiesa would be better playing out wide or closer to Dusan Vlahovic in Max Allegri’s current setup, and if Chiesa and Vlahovic both stay and things click ... does that make Juventus a serious Scudetto challenger?

