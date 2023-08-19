Juventus confirm 2023-24 squad numbers, including some intriguing new ones

The new Serie A season is set to begin in a matter of hours, and that means that all 20 clubs in Italy’s top flight have to register their roster ahead of the beginning of the campaign. With it comes the debut of new signings as well as the changing of kit numbers from the previous season.

It will be no different for Juventus on Sunday against Udinese. (Although, as we know, there haven’t been very many “new” arrivals this summer so the “new signing” part of the equation is a very limited group of players.)

Having played four preseason friendlies, we have already seen some of the new arrivals in their new numbers. But not all of them — and that is because they were part of a group of players who were wearing numbers that you would expect to come with being part of the Next Gen squad. Except, a few of those players who were with the Next Gen squad the last time Juventus played games that counted in the standings are now part of the senior squad.

There are also changes for players who were part of last season’s Juventus squad. Some we’ve known about for weeks and saw during the preseason friendlies. Others — including Juve’s brightest young midfielder taking the number of one of his idols that he grew up watching — are new to us.

Here’s the full rundown as it stands heading into Sunday’s season opener in Udine. Players with new numbers are listed in bold.

1. Wojciech Szczesny

2. Mattia De Sciglio

3. Gleison Bremer

4. Federico Gatti (was vacant last season following Matthijs de Ligt’s departure; Gatti had been No. 15)

5. Manuel Locatelli

6. Danilo

7. Federico Chiesa

8. Currently vacant (was worn by Weston McKennie until his move to Leeds United last January)

9. Dusan Vlahovic

10. Paul Pogba

11. Filip Kostic (was worn by Juan Cuadrado last season)

12. Alex Sandro

13. Dean Huijsen (was worn by Nicolo Rovella last season before he went on loan to Monza; last worn for a full season by Danilo in 2020-21)

14. Arek Milik

15. Kenan Yildiz (was worn by Federico Gatti last season)

16. Weston McKennie (was vacant last season; last worn for a full season by Juan Cuadrado in 2020-21)

17. Samuel Iling-Junior (was worn by Filip Kostic last season; Iling-Junior had been No. 43)

18. Moise Kean

19. Currently vacant with Leonardo Bonucci being frozen out of the squad during the preseason (has been worn by Bonucci since he returned in 2018)

20. Fabio Miretti

21. Nicolo Fagioli (was registered to Kaio Jorge last season even though he missed the entire campaign due to injury; Fagioli had been No. 44)

22. Timothy Weah (was worn by Angel Di Maria last season)

23. Carlo Pinsoglio

24. Daniele Rugani

25. Adrien Rabiot

26. Kaio Jorge (has not been worn since Stephan Licthsteiner left in the summer of 2018; Kaio Jorge had worn No. 21)

27. Andrea Cambiaso (was vacant last season; last worn by Manuel Locatelli during the 2021-22 season)

30. Matias Soule

36. Mattia Perin

41. Hans Nicolusi-Cavaglia (registered to Next Gen keeper Giovanni Garofani during his handful of senior team call-ups last season; HNC has worn No. 41 in his previous senior team appearances)

Do the math and that’s a total of 11 players who are either brand new or are returning players — from loan or otherwise — who have taken new numbers. There are a couple of very exciting and noticeable promotions from the Next Gen squad included in that group, with Huijsen and Yildiz taking numbers in the low- and mid-teens, respectively.

The new numbers