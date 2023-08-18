Friday Poll: Where will Juventus finish in Serie A this season?

With every season comes a certain amount of expectations. Depending on the club, those expectations are going to differ because that’s just the natural state of things in the sport. Some clubs want to compete for titles, others simply don’t want to see the bottom three come the final few weeks of the season and risk relegation.

As has been the case for so much of Juventus’ history, competing for the Scudetto has been the first and foremost priority because, well ... it’s Juventus we’re talking about.

This season, though?

Juventus’ expectations are ... top four? Compete for the title? Something that involves anything close to normal? Hopefully nothing close to what we saw last season?

There are many questions about this team. Maybe not as many certainties other than the fact that this team, outside of all the players who were not part of the project to begin with, looks a lot like the one that finished third in the Serie A table if there wasn’t a 10-point penalty handed down by the FIGC.

There will be no European football this season. There still is Max Allegri filling out the starting lineup every weekend and being the one to ultimately decide how this team plays. There’s talented players, but maybe not at the level in which they can pose a serious title threat even though they only have domestic football to worry about.

So, even though it’s still the middle of August, we ask: Where will Juventus finish in Serie A come the end of the final weekend in May? It’s the most important thing going for this team right now. Well, other than complying with certain financial requirements to ensure that there’s no more European bans handed down come next summer, too.