Reports: Juventus entertaining offers for Filip Kostic

The final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window have brought something that we hadn’t seen for much of the summer of 2023 — you know, actual movement and player transactions. The thing is, though, because of Juventus’ current financial state, those transactions involve players leaving rather than a whole lot of potential new signings to improve a roster that is in desperate need of it.

It’s time to add another name to the list of players potentially leaving.

According to reports from Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira and Patrick Berger of SPORT1 in Germany, Juventus are open to offers for Serbian winger Filip Kostic during these final couple weeks of the transfer window all of a year after he arrived in Turin. Both sources report that there is interest from at least one Premier League club, with teams in the Bundesliga as well as Turkey and Saudi Arabia interested in signing Kostic. Juventus are said to want a transfer fee of anywhere between €15 million and €20 million for the 30-year-old Kostic, who has taken over the famed No. 11 jersey for the upcoming season.

Kostic signed with Juventus a little over a year ago from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial €12 million fee and €3 million in potential add-ons.

A club from #PremierLeague have shown interest in #Juventus’ winger Filip #Kostic and they are preparing an official bid to submit to #Juve in the next days. If arrives an offer around €15-20M, the serbian player could leave. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 13, 2023

While the Premier League club that is interested in Kostic has not been revealed, there’s plenty of speculation that it could be West Ham, which was quite interested in the Serbian winger last summer before he signed with Juventus.

No matter where the interest is from in England or Germany, it’s safe to say that Juventus reportedly being open to bids for Kostic tells you that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is trying to do everything he can to raise funds without selling some of the clubs big-name players.

In his first season with Juventus, Kostic and his volume-crossing ways proved to be effective and reliable for a good portion of the 2022-23 campaign. In logging one of the heaviest workloads of any Juventus player, Kostic finished with three goals and eight assists in 37 league appearances (33 starts) as he featured almost exclusively at the left wingback position once Max Allegri switched to the 3-5-2 formation full time.