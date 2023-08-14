The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 163: The 2023-24 Season Preview Extravaganza!

The days before Juventus officially kicks off the season can nearly be counted with five fingers and five fingers only. That means one thing and one thing only.

It’s season preview time, my friends.

But, with the time of year that it is, the start of the new season is only part of the story. For Juventus, that means a roster that is still being cut down and revenue trying to be generated because of all the financial issues that come with no European football this year. And unlike previous weeks in which things were rather quiet on the transfer front, the past few days have not been quiet — at all, for better or worse.

So, as the number of days before kickoff get smaller and the anticipation builds, there’s plenty to talk about Juventus these days.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Before we get to the season afoot, there’s plenty of transfer happenings going on.

The biggest of which involves the upcoming departure of midfielder Nicolo Rovella, somebody who many of us did not expect to be leaving the club this summer after his positive loan spell at Monza a year ago.

Somebody who also could find themselves suddenly leaving Juventus before the end of the summer transfer window? Filip Kostic.

To the season preview portion of things: What is Juventus’ biggest goal for this season and why is it 100% trying to get back into the top four in Serie A?

Who will be the players who need to come up big time if Juventus wants to have any shot at making the top four this season?

Scoring goals was an issue all season long for a Juventus team that averaged less than 1 1 ⁄ 2 goals a game. So, with that said, how many more goals will Juve need to score to have a chance at the top four?

⁄ goals a game. So, with that said, how many more goals will Juve need to score to have a chance at the top four? So, with all that being said, does Juve get back into the top four this season?

Twitter questions — including what the feelings toward Max Allegri be if Juve surpass our current expectations this season, what do realistic valuations of Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku look like in our eyes after the proposed swap deal fell through, and what’s our preferred starting lineup if no more moves were made the rest of the summer transfer window.

