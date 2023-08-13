Juventus 0 - Atalanta 0: Initial reaction and random observations

There’s always a catch when it comes to preseason. If your team plays poorly, then you can just chalk it up to preseason, ball up all of those bad performances and punt them into oblivion because it’s come in friendlies that mean nothing. But if your team plays well, you sit there wondering if they can carry the good things they did into the games that matter.

After Juventus’ first-half performance in their scoreless draw with Atalanta on Saturday night, I can’t help but be a little more Door No. 2 than Door No. 1.

The second half proved to be what many friendlies turn out to be — a little disjointed and not all that great because there’s new players funneling in and out since the first whistle out of halftime. But it was that first half, though ... that first half in which Juventus didn’t look like a team that was just sitting back and happy to have 30-something percent possession of the ball. They were pressing Atalanta in a way that Atalanta has done to others over the years. They were using their speed and creativity on the flanks to create chances on the counter or simply in build-up play.

It was, with the obvious caveat of it being a friendly and not a game that means anything in the standings, a very good first half of football from Juventus and a starting lineup, outside of a few names, that will probably be what we see against Udinese next weekend.

Ten of Juventus’ 15 shots in the game came during the opening 45 minutes. Dusan Vlahovic, seeing his first significant amount of minutes of the preseason, saw the bulk of those chances, but clearly showed signs of not much action before Saturday night. The good thing, though, is that even with all of 20 touches to his name, Vlahovic was being put in position by his teammates to do what he does best — score goals.

The biggest thing in that first-half performance was the movement that Juve showed. The combination of Federico Chiesa drifting out wide to the left like he is want to do and Andrea Cambiaso bombing forward proved fruitful. Considering Cambiaso’s ability to play with both feet allowed him to cut inside and take the space that Chiesa had previously occupied. It was the kind of combination and attacking look that is different to what Filip Kostic provides when he’s on the field and just looking to cross, cross, cross and cross some more.

It was encouraging. It was very encouraging.

But the thing is, the preseason will always come with that catch. Will the good things that Juventus did over the course of their friendlies against AC Milan, Real Madrid and now Atalanta carry over? Will the press that Juve showed against Atalanta be a thing that we see next Sunday? How much of the good vibes coming out of the preseason stick a couple of weeks or months from now?

The good thing is that we don’t have to wait long for an answer to most of the things we’re wondering about coming out of the preseason. Come next weekend, we get to see if Juve will be a little more adventurous or if it will be the same brand of football we’ve seen for the better part of the last two seasons.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS