Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Atalanta

In eight days, Juventus’ season officially gets underway.

On this day, though, Juve will just so happen to take the field in Cesena to face a team that will most definitely be a direct rival for a top-four spot in Serie A this season.

It’s one last friendly for the summer of 2023 before things get serious next weekend in Udine. The opponent is not somebody who wears black and white stripes, though. Instead, they rock blue and black stripes — and thankfully have nothing to do with the team that calls the San Siro home. Juventus, a squad very much in a bit of flux at the moment, will face an Atalanta side that has been very busy on the transfer market in recent weeks thanks to their influx of cash from Manchester United.

Both clubs want back in the top four this season. At this point, who do you think is better positioned to do so with how their roster has been constructed?

This is a very good test both in terms of seeing where Juve’s match fitness levels are as well as just to see what the state of the squad is going into next Sunday’s season opener on the road against Udinese.

So here goes nothin’, folks. One last friendly before the games actually count for something.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Where: Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi, Cesena, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:30 p.m. Italy and the Central European Time Zone, 7:30 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Daffara, Gatti, Rugani, Huijsen, Kostic, Soulé, Nicolussi Caviglia, Iling-Junior, Hasa, Milik, Yildiz.

Atalanta starting XI (3-4-2-1): Musso; Scalvini, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Bakker; Koopmeiners, Lookman; Zapata.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: None.

Online/Streaming: OneFootball app (Worldwide outside of Italy); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.