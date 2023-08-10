Reports: Juventus, Lazio negotiating deals for Luca Pellegrini, Nicolo Rovella

The fact that Juventus and Lazio are talking about Luca Pellegrini is no big deal. Considering that he spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan in Rome and has a big fan in Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri, trying to find some sort of agreement there is nothing new.

But what is new is that Lazio and Juve appear to be talking about a deal beyond Pellegrini.

That is one that involves midfielder Nicolo Rovella, who is very much part of caught in between trying to prove his worth at Juventus and looking out for his best interests as a player. According to reports out of Italy from the likes of Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti and SportItalia’s Alfredo Pedulla, Juve and Lazio are in negotiations for the young Italian midfielder Rovella, who if sold would bring in some much-needed cash after the proposed swap deal with Chelsea involving Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku was put on hold.

According to TuttoJuve’s Mirko Di Natale, Juventus want in the neighborhood of €20 million for Rovella, who returned to Turin this summer after a productive year on loan at Monza. It is unclear as to whether it would be a loan-with-option-to-buy formula or an outright sale.

Pedulla says that Rovella, who was previously viewed by many as somebody who could at the very least be the backup to Manuel Locatelli, is very much open to the move to Lazio because of all the midfielders who are still around at Juventus. While saying that Juve manager Max Allegri is a fan of Rovella, Pedulla adds that the 21-year-old midfielder has essentially given the go-ahead to a move to Lazio.

It has been previously reported that Juve could send Rovella out on loan this summer, but the big difference here is that if Lazio does sign him on loan they would also have either a buy option or an obligation to make the move permanent.

On the Pellegrini front, Juventus and Lazio could end up agreeing to a two-year loan deal with an obligation to buy. Juve and Lazio are reportedly still a few million euros apart in terms of a future fee for Pellegrini, who appeared in just seven league matches after moving to the Italian capital last January.