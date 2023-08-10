Reports: Juventus finalize deal with Monaco for Denis Zakaria

A quiet summer on both the player sales and player signings for Juventus is about to get a little influx of cash at long last.

According to multiple reports out of Italy on Thursday, Juventus and Monaco have agreed to a deal that will see midfielder Denis Zakaria head to France in a deal with a fixed fee of €20 million. It ends a two-week stretch in which Monaco moved into the driver’s seat to sign the Swiss midfielder after it looked like he might be heading to the Premier League, with Fabrizio Romano adding that there is also an “important sell on clause” as part of the deal.

“Juve have huge percentage on future sale,” Romano tweeted.

Zakaria was one of a handful of players who have been training away from the main group with his future away from Juventus already decided. He didn’t travel to the United States for the preseason tour, which is different from a year ago where he actually took part in Juve’s first couple of Serie A games before heading out to Chelsea on loan. With Chelsea not taking up their own buy option to make Zakaria’s move permanent, he returned to Turin and basically knew from the beginning that his fate was sealed and he would be sold.

Now, he gets to go to play (and live!) in Monaco, with a former manager of his from his days in the Bundesliga already at the helm at the French side.