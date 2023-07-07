OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: After lengthy wait, Cristiano Giuntoli signs with Juventus

As the month of July and the summer transfer window have officially arrived, so has the guy who has been brought in to try and lead Juventus’ return to the top of the Serie A mountain.

After weeks and weeks of playing a waiting game that pretty much did nothing productive, Cristiano Giuntoli has finally gotten the move that he’s been idling by patiently for over the course of the last month or more. With Napoli owner and president Aurelio De Laurentiis finally agreeing to let Giuntoli leave the reigning Serie A champions despite a year being left on his contract with just hours remaining in the month of June, the 51-year-old director signed his long-term contract with Juventus that will see him take over roster construction and the sporting area of the front office in its entirety. The deal with Juve, which was been agreed upon for weeks now, was announced Saturday as the summer transfer window officially opened with the arrival of the first of July.

Giuntoli, who reportedly sacrificed both salary and bonuses to make the move happen, signed a contract through 2028, a clear sign that he is very much being looked at as the buy to build Juve back well into the future.

Giuntoli comes to Juventus after spending the past eight years at Napoli, where he was hired in the summer of 2015. Over that span, Giuntoli has constructed a Napoli team that has both been able to cope with the loss of big-name players (Gonzalo Higuain), managerial changes (post-Maurizio Sarri era) and only continued to be competitive prior to this past season’s Scudetto triumph for the first time in over three decades.

So, yeah, he’s got the chops. He’s got the résumé that you look to hire somebody who you want to try and rebuild your club from what has happened the last couple of years into a squad that can compete for titles again. He’s good at this thing and, sans the guy who built Juve’s last Scudetto-winning run, is probably the best in the game in Serie A at the moment.

To get Giuntoli to leave Napoli where there’s a lot of things going right — and, whenever De Laurentiis decides to jump in, some things not-so great — and head to Juventus is quite the acquisition. This is a big deal. This is a marquee hiring for a Juventus front office that desperately needed somebody like him to lead the way into a new era.

Combined with Giovanni Manna’s promotion from the Next Gen squad this summer, Juventus’ front office on the sporting side is looking a lot different than it did even a few months ago. And now we know who the boss is when it comes to putting a roster together — which, considering all the weeks of waiting that went into it, is a nice thing to finally say.