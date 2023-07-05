Serie A fixture list release: Juventus to open the 2023-24 season vs. Udinese

Juventus’ 2023-24 season will begin at the same place in which the 2022-23 campaign ended.

It’s a trip to Udine — and hopefully a sign of better things to come rather than what we saw concluded a month ago.

Juventus will open things up on Aug. 20 against Udinese at the Dacia Arena — the same place in which things came to an end about four weeks ago and concluded a 2022-23 season in which players, coaches and certainly fans alike were probably welcoming a little bit of a break. While we await the (expected?) decision from UEFA regarding participation in the Conference League next season, where Juve will hopefully lay the groundwork for a solid start and a return to the tougher European competitions.

Max Allegri’s squad will play three of its first five fixtures away from home next season, with the first big game against a contender for the top four coming against Lazio in mid-September right after the first international break of the year.

Below is the full schedule for Juventus for the 2023-24 campaign:

What will jump off the page right away is how big of a month October is looking, with three of the four fixtures being pretty intense matchups. The trip to Bergamo has never been easy as Atalanta have become more and more of a competitive team and subsequently qualifying for Europe. The Derby della Mole is never straightforward no matter what form Torino is in. And then there’s Milan at the San Siro — which will be quite the interesting encounter because we still really have no idea what either team is going to look like as they face interesting summer transfer windows.

A busy December also awaits, as home matches against Serie A champions Napoli and then Roma to close out the calendar year will give us a good idea of where this team is at heading into the second half of the season.

And just like last season, Serie A will not have the andata and ritorno match each other. That means Juve will have Napoli be one of the last teams they face in the first half of the season and then see them all of about 2 1⁄ 2 months later at the beginning of March. It is also a month of March in which Juve will face Napoli, then Atalanta and then Lazio after hosting Genoa. That’s a big month right there.

(Can I just add that it’s nice to see games being played in late-November and December again? Yeah, we don’t need any more of those mid-season World Cups. That just made everything so incredibly crazy schedule-wise.)