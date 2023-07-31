The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 161: Juventus are officially out of Europe this year

The good thing about the new Serie A season only being a few weeks away is that there are becoming more and more things to talk about — which, for us, has been a welcome change from what the last couple of weeks have been like surrounding Juventus.

The unfortunate part is that the news wasn’t all that great.

It was totally expected, but that doesn’t mean that meant the news was still not bad.

The bad news: Juventus won’t be in Europe next season. Again, it was expected, but the simple fact that Juve won’t be taking part in the Conference League this coming season means less revenue coming into a club that desperately needs it.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

The UEFA decision that everybody was expecting officially came down late last week, with Juventus banned from participating in the Europa Conference League this coming season.

Because we all expected this, is this actually a big deal?

The financial impact isn’t as big as it would have been if this was a ban from the Champions League, but it’s still Juventus losing out on money during a time in which they very much need as much cash as they can get.

But, there won’t be any Thursday-Sunday grind like the Conference League requires — which is good news when it comes to focusing on trying to make the top four in Serie A and getting back into the Champions League.

Thoughts on Juventus’ first friendly of the summer against AC Milan.

Who stood out against Milan? Who are we looking forward to seeing more of against Real Madrid? (Don’t worry, there’s not a whole lot of overreaction with the first friendly of the summer.)

