The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 156: Juventus finally get their Cristiano

The new guy running the show is only an officially official post away from taking things over.

Or, knowing how these things probably go, he’s already taken over in Turin and is doing plenty of work before the official announcement is released to the masses.

Late last week saw Cristiano Giuntoli finally released from his contract with Napoli and, in turn, have the ability to join the club he’s essentially been trying to join for the past month. Juventus will have finally gotten their guy — you know, the one who will be the head of the sporting area (whether in the “sporting director” title or something else) and be tasked with rebuilding the club into a title challenger.

He’s got a big task in front of him at Juve. There’s no denying that.

But the biggest thing is that now, finally, he’s actually at Juventus and able to get to work.

On this week’s episode of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

There’s been a lot of smoke as usual when it comes to transfer rumors — and that’s before Juve hired somebody to head the sporting area of the front office.

The soon-to-be official arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli gives Juventus something that they haven’t had in quite a while — somebody from outside of the Exor bubble and worked his way up the Juve ladder these last few years.

Adrien Rabiot has officially signed up for another year and Timothy Weah have officially arrived, so does that mean more 3-5-2 next season?

If Juve runs the 3-5-2 back, things aren’t looking good for Federico Chiesa sticking around.

How surprised are we that Rabiot ended up taking a one-year contract extension?

Twitter questions — including what advice we’d give Cristiano Giuntoli as he starts his new job at Juventus, why are Juve being so stubborn when it comes to the 3-5-2, and if there’s any way for Juve to balance the books without a big-time sale involving somebody like Dusan Vlahovic or Bremer.

