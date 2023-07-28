Reports: Juventus closing in on deal for Uruguayan starlet Facundo Gonzalez

Things have been very quiet on the transfer front for Juventus over the last couple of weeks. That’s mostly because Juve’s in a holding pattern when it comes to a reported potential deal or two or simply waiting for new sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli to trim down the roster and free up a little bit of money before going back on the market.

The could very well be changing with a low-cost kind of move that Giuntoli did a lot of during his time at Napoli.

According to reports out of Italy and Spain on Thursday, Juventus are closing in on a deal for young Valencia center back Facundo Gonzalez, who is coming off an eventful summer where he won the U-20 World Cup with Uruguay. The 20-year-old Gonzalez, who has dual citizenship between Uruguay and Italy, has already agreed to personal terms with Juventus, according to reports. Fabrizio Romano says that Juve “are confident to complete” the deal and are hoping to do so by the end of the week.

While the final details of the deal need to be hammered out, Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio says Juve has blocked out any other teams from overtaking them thanks to a “late blitz” on the negotiation front.

Gonzalez had previously been linked to a pair of Serie A clubs, Inter and Salernitana, but it is Juventus’ approach recently that has seen the Bianconeri overtake the two sides.

. @juventusfc, bloccato con un blitz Facundo #Gonzalez del @valenciacf: prevista prossima settimana la chiusura. Dettagli da sistemare tra il club ma i bianconeri hanno in pugno il difensore @SkySport — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) July 27, 2023

If you’re excited to potentially see Gonzalez in a Juventus jersey a few weeks from now as the Serie A season opens up in mid-August, you may have to quell those hopes a bit.

Considering his age — he won’t turn 21 until next July — and the fact that he has yet to play a senior level game with Valencia, a loan move for the 2023-24 season seems very much like a possibility. Gonzalez’s appearances with Valencia has only come with its B team in Spain’s second division. But it’s at the U-20 World Cup earlier this summer where he really made a massive impression on folks in helping Uruguay beat Italy in the final back in June.

In seven games at the U-20 World Cup., Gonzalez and the Uruguay defense posted seven shutouts.

While he may not be somebody who immediately plays for Juventus, he’s a left-footed center back that Juventus hasn’t had on the roster in years. Much like Dean Huijsen, he checks in a 6-foot-4 despite the fact that he’s still so young and still developing physically.