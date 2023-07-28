Juventus 2 (4) - AC Milan 2 (3): Initial reaction and random observations

The first friendly of the summertime is always a difficult one to try and read much in to no matter what the state of Juventus is at that time. It’s especially difficult to do just that when the team you write about doesn’t actually play its first friendly and its second friendly then becomes its first friendly as a result.

So, yeah. Things were interesting coming into Thursday night’s visit to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Things were interesting for the very fact that we have yet to see Juventus play anything worthwhile in nearly two months because a good number of the Barcelona roster ate so bad food.

Juve evened things up with rivals AC Milan twice in Southern California, ultimately beating them 4-3 on penalties thanks to a pair of big saves from Carlo Pinsoglio. Yes, that is very much something that you probably shouldn’t be surprised to read in a recap of things from a friendly played in the final week of July because, ultimately, if Pinsoglio — no matter how much we love him and want him to be the life of all of our parties — is having to do such a thing in a penalty shootout that actually counts then it signals just what kind of dire straights Juve may be in at the time. But come Thursday night, it was Juve’s No. 3 goalkeeper and a hodgepodge of PK takers who started things off on a winning note this summer even though the results probably don’t mean as much as some want you to believe.

Don’t forget, we sat in the press box in Las Vegas around 12 months ago telling you about Juventus’ win over Chivas to begin the U.S. summer tour and how good some of the biggest names looked. We all know how last season turned out and how maybe the most impressive player of them all that game, Paul Pogba, has barely played since said appearance in Vegas.

On this night, though, there were some good things that happened well before Pinsoglio was saving penalties and doing it with a giant smile on his face.

Was the overall team performance all that great? No, not by any means. This was decent at times, but pretty not-great for a lot of other phases of the game.

But when you see Federico Chiesa buzzing around and growing into the game like he did prior to his knee injury, that’s a good sign.

When you see Timothy Weah, in his first appearance playing for the club that his legendary dad loves some much, is flashing his big-time speed and creating a good number of chances on the right wing, that’s a good sign.

When you see Dean Huijsen at all of 18 years old showing absolutely no fear and going strong into challenges, playing with poise, taking a crack at goal and then scoring a penalty in the kind of fashion he did, that’s a good sign.

When you see Federico Gatti unable to get his head to the ball and Milan scoring a pair of goals because of it, that’s ... wait, that’s not a good sign.

It was very much a mixed bag. It was a total mixed bag. It was a total mixed bag that you would expect from a friendly in late-July. And it was the total mixed because that you definitely expect from a team like Juventus that is missing some of its most-talented players and hasn’t played a friendly yet this summer.

There’s no reason to get carried away about the current state of this team because there’s no reason to. Can you be optimistic that Chiesa is certainly trending in the right direction? Of course. But, overall, this is still very much a time in flux that is probably going to have to try and win this coming season by winning the by the slimmest of margins like they did last season — and we know how that went.

But hey, at least they got their first friendly out of the way. It would have been nice to say that five days ago, but the insides of certain number of Barcelona players had other ideas. So there’s that, which is more than we could say Saturday night when everybody was trying to one-up each other for poop jokes.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS

Don’t lie, you know you at least cracked a smile when you saw everybody congratulating Pinsoglio after Matias Soulé’s penalty won it for Juventus. It’s a friendly, but for a guy like Pinsoglio to get a little bit of shine is never a bad thing no matter if the game counts or not.

I mean ... really, when are we going to have a chance to have something like this be flashed on the television screen again? It’s magic!

pic.twitter.com/gUE7tUoAeo — Black & White & Read All Over (@JuventusNation) July 28, 2023