Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. AC Milan

The good news is that, as far as we know, nobody on the opposing team has come up with any sort of stomach bug and Juventus is actually going to take the field for a summer friendly.

Whether there’s any more good news to come after kickoff remains to be seen.

There could be some bad news. Or, I guess, more bad news after we’ve heard earlier in this day that young midfielder Nicolo Rovella has already headed back to Italy because he’s picked up a muscle injury that is obviously serious enough to see his summer tour end early. Depending on what happens on the field tonight against AC Milan at the home stadium of the Los Angeles Galaxy, there could be even more bad news depending on how Juventus actually plays.

Or, like many of us, we can just chalk it up to it being the first friendly of the summer. Or the fact that some of Juve’s best players aren’t playing. Or that they haven’t played a friendly this summer and Milan has. Or whatever you want to tell yourself so that you don’t freak out about anything bad that happens.

So, here we go, folks. It’s a friendly in late-July, but Juventus are back. Here goes nothin’.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, July 28, 2023.

Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California.

Official kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. local time in California, 4:30 a.m. in Italy and the Central European Time Zone, 3:30 a.m. in the United Kingdom, 10:30 p.m. Eastern time, 7:30 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Kean.

Juventus bench: Daffara, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, De Winter, Huijsen, Rugani, Barrenechea, Kostić, Nicolussi C., Nonge, Iling-Junior, Milik, Soulé, Yildiz.

Milan starting XI (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: None.

Online/Streaming: ESPN+ (United States); DAZN (Canada); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here