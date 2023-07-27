Report: Salernitana still pushing to sign Fabio Miretti on loan

Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti is still very much glowing in the aftermath of signing a contract extension with the club he grew up at. But, at the same time, Miretti is very much aware that his immediate status at Juventus could very well mean a season away from the only club he’s ever known.

If Miretti — who turns 20 years old in a matter of days — is to go out on loan for the 2023-24 season, there seems to be at least one very interested party at the table.

According to Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira, Salernitana are continuing their attempt to bring Miretti in on loan for the upcoming season. One of a handful of clubs who have been linked to Miretti over the last few weeks, Salernitana will reportedly hold talks with Juventus following the Bianconeri’s return from their United States tour after next Wednesday’s game in Florida against Real Madrid.

Along with Salernitana, Miretti has been linked with potential loan moves to Empoli — at least before the Fabiano Parisi deal to Fiorentina became official — as well as newly promoted Genoa, who are under the guidance of manager Alberto Gilardino and back in Serie A after one season in Italy’s second division.

But Salernitana have probably been the club in which Miretti has been the most consistently linked to over the past month. With his status on Juventus’ 2023-24 roster still rather uncertain, a loan deal might end up being the thing that allows the young Italian the best chance at consistent playing time this coming year. Then again, with Paul Pogba’s injury situation still very much a question mark, Juve may decide to keep Miretti around just so that there’s proper depth in the midfield.

Either way, there’s a decision to make when it comes to where Miretti will be playing when the games start for real next month. And Salernitana very much seems like an option based on the simple fact that they aren’t giving up on their chase to bring Miretti in.