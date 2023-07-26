Reports: Bayern Munich considering move for Wojciech Szczesny

The goalkeeping situation at Bayern Munich is quite the interesting one these days. They still very much have one of the best to ever do it, Manuel Neuer, on the books, but he is also still not physically ready enough to be considered cleared for a return to game action after his well-publicized broken leg as a result of a skiing accident during last season’s winter break.

Because of that, it’s now creating a merry-go-round of sorts, with Bayern in the market to bring in another new goalkeeper of seeing a pair of players — Yann Sommer and Alexander Nübel — join new clubs within the last few days.

One of those names reportedly on Bayern’s list of desired goalkeepers? Juventus’ Wojciech Szczesny, according to BILD reporter Christian Falk. The 33-year-old Szczesny is just one of seven names that Falk mentions as keepers who are Bayern Munich’s list of options. But, there is a catch in any sort of pursuit from the German giants: Tuttosport says that Szczesny would have to be assured that he is going to be Bayern’s starter rather than simply the stand-in until Neuer comes back from his long-term injury.

Bayern has a new name on their goalkeeper shortlist with David de Gea (32). Other candidates discussed on the list: Bono (Sevilla), Mamardaschwili (Valancia), Szczesny (Juve), Raya (Brentford), Sánchez (Brighton), Kotarski (Thessaloniki), Grabara (Kopenhagen) @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 26, 2023

There’s another catch that we’re hearing about from Tuttosport: Szczesny, one of Juventus’ top earners, would have to take a pay cut if he were to negotiate with Bayern this summer.

That ... doesn’t exactly sound like a potentially enticing kind of situation.

Considering Juventus’ current financial situation, you could understand why they wouldn’t be opposed to getting Szczesny’s big salary off the books. And when you consider that Mattia Perin would be a very obvious replacement as starter in goal, then that makes things even more understandable.

But, from Szczesny’s point of view, going to Bayern just to help them bide them until Neuer returns and not necessarily be guaranteed playing time after that, that’s exactly convincing by any means. And considering the other options — and transfer fees — that Bayern are being talked about to throw around, more of a long-term option in goal might be what the Bundesliga champions are looking for.

Szczesny, who’s coming off another strong season in goal, saw his contract extended until 2025 thanks to an appearance clause being activated and adding another year to his deal.