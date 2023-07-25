Report: Monaco submits bid for Denis Zakaria

While Denis Zakaria is very much not in Juventus’ plans and will be heading to a new club for a second consecutive summer, you can’t say the guy doesn’t have options.

Now a new option has emerged.

According to Fabrizio Romano, French side Monaco have submitted a bid to sign Zakaria, who is not part of Juventus’ United States tour and is currently back in Turin working with a handful of other players who are not part of the squad. Romano doesn’t say what the financial terms of the bid are, but says there is concrete interest from French side considering that their new manager, Adi Hütter, worked with Zakaria during their time at Borussia Mönchengladbach two years ago.

The other main club that has negotiated with Juventus to sign Zakaria, West Ham, are still to be considered in the mix.

As much as a return to the Premier League to try and right the wrongs of his loan stint at Chelsea is probably appealing to Zakaria, the same can probably be said for being managed by the guy in which you’ve have your last truly good run of form prior to signing with Juventus. I mean, at the very least, you gotta believe that Hütter — who was hired by Monaco about three weeks ago — will play Zakaria in his preferred position as a holding midfielder sitting in front of the defense.

Reports over the past week have suggested that West Ham have been haggling over the price they want to pay for Zakaria considering Juventus want upward of €20 million. The delay in West Ham pulling the trigger on a deal could be the thing that leaves the door open for Monaco to swoop in and get something done with Juventus.