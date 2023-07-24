The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 160: Juve’s U.S. tour gets underway ... sorta

It’s Saturday morning here in the United States. The weekend was just beginning. Coffee was being poured into cups up and down the West Coast. The amount of hours before Juventus’ United States-opening friendly against Barcelona could be counted with all of your 10 fingers.

Then, after you probably hit your second cup of coffee, Barca tweeted out that the friendly was off.

The first of three friendlies that Juve were supposed to play in the U.S. was called off due to what we believe is a large number of the Barcelona squad having a bit of a stomach issue. We don’t know how many for sure or how long it had been an issue, but just like that in what felt like the snap of your fingers, Levi’s Stadium was left quiet Saturday night rather than being pretty filled up with Barcelona and Juventus supporters.

So, because Juventus’ friendly in Santa Clara never happened, a summer with three games on U.S. soil is now down to just two. Fun, ain’t it?

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Juventus’ less-than ideal start to the United States tour — and it wasn’t even their fault!

How much does not playing the first friendly of the summer really impact Juventus?

Something to worry about: Paul Pogba’s fitness issues are back again.

Who we are interested in watching during the final two friendlies of the U.S. tour. (As long as they actually get to play them, of course.)

The return of Twitter questions — including if we see a managerial change happening if Max Allegri starts the season in a rough way, why the insistence on waiting for Paul Pogba to be healthy again, what there is to actually be positive about entering the 2023-24 season, and what the whole meaning of life might be.

Listen to Episode 160 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast

