The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 159: Talking Juve, Women’s World Cup with Adriano Del Monte!

Adriano Del Monte has interviewed some of football’s most recognizable figures. He’s worked a Champions League final or two in the last few years. He’s been all around the world covering the game he loves, while also having the ability to brag about calling Milan his current home. He’s also set to cover the Women’s World Cup in his home country of Australia over the next few weeks.

He can now add another thing to the list: Old Lady Speaks Podcast guest.

That’s right, folks. We welcome Adriano and his wealth of knowledge to have a chat about Juventus as well as the Italian women’s national team ahead of the Azzurre’s Women’s World Cup opener against Argentina this weekend.

Amongst the topics we talked with Adriano on Episode 159 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast:

A little background information on his scoopage that Federico Chiesa — and other attacking players — were frustrated toward the end of last season regarding how Juve was playing and how Max Allegri was doing things.

Just where he thinks things stand at Juventus right now with the arrival of Cristiano Giuntoli during a summer that seems far from normal.

What Juventus need to do both on and off the field to try and get back to contending for the top spot in Serie A.

Thoughts on Max Allegri at the midway point of the Allegri 2.0 experience.

What it’s been like in Italy during the past year or so as the different Juventus financial investigations have gone on and the greater issues that it has revealed about Serie A.

The current leadership void that Juve’s had the last few years.

The Italy women are about to start things up at the Women’s World Cup this weekend in New Zealand and what we think they will do in the group stage.

What the expectations are like in the Italian squad amongst the players.

Who are some Italian players to keep an eye on as the tournament gets underway.

You can listen to our interview with Adriano on your preferred podcasting platform or on the player below:

