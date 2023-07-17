Reports: Juan Cuadrado set to sign one-year deal with Inter

It was just a few months that Juan Cuadrado was not only celebrating a potential game-winning goal against Inter but then screaming at just about anybody wearing nerazzurro at the Allianz Stadium.

Now, a few months later, Cuadrado looks set to join the team that he wanted to brawl with back in early April.

You read that right, folks. Juan Cuadrado, who had spent the vast majority of the past decade at Juventus before seeing his contract expire at the end of June, is set to sign on a free transfer with Inter, according to multiple reports out of Italy. The 35-year-old Cuadrado is expected to sign a one-year contract with Inter and be a direct replacement for Raoul Bellanova, who saw his loan deal at San Siro expire last month and has subsequently signed with Torino from Cagliari.

A fixture on the right wing in some sort of capacity for the last seven years, seeing Cuadrado in an Inter jersey next season is certainly going to be quite strange. Especially so when you consider he’s been somebody who has worn the captain’s armband at Juve and very much seemed to not really have many — or any? — options in Italy until this one-year deal with Inter popped up out of nowhere.

Yet, in a summer in which Juventus could end up signing a (former?) Inter striker who has previously said he has absolutely no interesting in wearing a Juve shirt at any point in his career, it makes sense in a weird kind of way that a long-standing fixture in bianconero is now going to call the San Siro home.

Cuadrado made 314 appearances as a Juve player dating back to 2015. He played a total of nearly 22,000 minutes with Juventus — which is just a crazy amount of time to think about knowing just how taxing and compressed the schedule has gotten over the time of his career. He finished with 25 goals and 56 assists as a Juve player.

But now those potential goals and assists will come as an Inter player. That’s just weird to imagine.