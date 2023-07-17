The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 158: Lukaku, Kessie in? Vlahovic, Bonucci out?

It came as no surprise that Juventus’ summer mercato started to pick up steam once Cristiano Giuntoli officially took charge of trying to get the club’s roster in shape.

We just didn’t expect one of the biggest rumors and potential deals to involve somebody like Romelu Lukaku.

No, seriously. Juve might sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Sure, it’s a deal that needs a very large and Serbian domino to first fall, but with Inter reportedly pulling out of negotiations with Chelsea and Lukaku’s camp maybe not being all that great in communicating with the London side when Juve entered the chat.

So this is the giant Belgian topic in the room. All of the sudden. Yep, all of the sudden.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

So, about those Remulu Lukaku rumors that have Juventus basically replacing Dusan Vlahovic with the big Belgian who may or may not be on the decline of his career.

That price Juve are reportedly going to pay if they do indeed sign Lukaku — which could be as much as €40 million with all add-ons included — seems like A LOT for somebody who is his age and his struggled for large stretches of the last few years.

Of course, there’s the reason why Juventus are pursuing Lukaku: the anticipated sale of Vlahovic, who is being heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain over the last week.

Another player who Juve could be bringing in: midfielder Franck Kessie, who is one of the handful of players Barcelona are wanting to get rid of this summer.

Reports out of Italy say that Juve captain Leonardo Bonucci is out of the squad, with the 36-year-old no longer in the club’s plans and is on the transfer market.

