Sunday Poll: How optimistic are you that a Romelu Lukaku deal would work out well?

Suddenly, Romelu Lukaku is back in the Juventus discourse.

This time, much like four years ago, it involves him potentially signing with Juve. The catch this time is that it’s not in a proposed swap deal with Manchester United for Paulo Dybala. Nah, this time around, as Lukaku is now a 30-year-old nomad of sorts who doesn’t stay at any club for more than a few years, he is potentially being signed as the replacement for Dusan Vlahovic.

The fee? Potentially as much as €40 million.

The immediate reaction to spending that kind of money on that player? Not great.

But as Inter are done with negotiating with Chelsea for a player the Blues clearly want nothing to do with beyond the summer transfer window, Juventus are very much in pole position to sign Lukaku and have him take over the No. 9 jersey.

How are well feeling about it all? That’s something to discuss on more than one level.

So, here’s the question below. Answer it as you wish.