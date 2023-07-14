Reports: Fiorentina showing interest in signing Juve outcast Arthur Melo

At this point in the summer, we pretty much know the notable names who aren’t in Juventus’ plans and are destined to (hopefully) leave at some point over the next six weeks. They are not in the club’s plans, have basically been on the transfer market for weeks now and the only reason why they’re still around is because Juve’s new football director hasn’t found a landing spot for them yet.

When it comes to Arthur, another potential landing spot has popped up.

After links with both Aston Villa and Wolverhampton over the last couple of weeks, a new option has entered the chat, according to Fabrizio Romano and Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio. That would be our old buddies over at Fiorentina, who are reportedly interested in signing the diminutive Brazilian midfielder this summer. Romano doesn’t provide any further details about any potential talks between Juventus and Fiorentina or if it would be a loan deal or straight sale, but La Viola appear to actually be an option for the want-away Arthur.

As was reported earlier in the day, Arthur is one of a handful of players — along with Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie and Denis Zakaria — who won’t be included in the squad for Juve’s United States tour later this month.

Fiorentina, who recently beat Juventus to the signature of Empoli fullback Fabiano Parisi, reportedly see Arthur as a potential option to sign if (or when?) Sofyan Amrabat leaves Florence this summer. Amrabat has been linked with a handful of clubs over the last few weeks, including Barcelona. Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

But seeing Fiorentina pop up as a potential option might be a little interesting considering the fact that he’s being paid an annual salary that is likely much bigger than La Viola is willing to pay and the simple fact that Arthur’s agent said the following last week:

“We are working for the return to the Premier League, he would gladly return but unfortunately it is still early days.”

Maybe things have changed in the last seven days. That’s definitely possible with how things on the transfer market go — especially when it comes to somebody like Arthur who is coming off a lost season on loan at Liverpool that barely saw him play at all. But at least there are options for Juve to try and find a solution to get rid of Arthur, a player who has absolutely no future in Turin (unless it’s somehow at Torino).