Reports: Leonardo Bonucci is out of the Juventus squad

Cristiano Giuntoli has made his first big-time decision as the man at the helm of Juventus’ sporting area.

And it involves the guy who has been wearing the captain’s armband for the last 12 months.

Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus’ 36-year-old captain who has a year left on his contract, has been informed by Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna during a meeting Thursday that he is no longer part of the club’s project and is out of the squad entirely. This is according to multiple reports out of Italy Thursday night, with those same Italian reporters saying that Bonucci is now free to leave Juve this summer if he wants to try and be a full-time starter somewhere else ahead of next summer’s Euros.

Bonucci had previously announced after his 500th appearance at Juventus that he will retire following the end of the 2023-24 season with the expiration of his current deal. But, with this sudden change of course, Bonucci will have to seek playing time elsewhere if he wants to get regular minutes and subsequently captain Italy at the Euros.

#Juventus: #Bonucci verrà messo fuori rosa // Juventus: Bonucci will be out of the squad ❌⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 13, 2023

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Bonucci is still expected to report for preseason training on Monday, as he is one of the last Juve players to report following extended holiday as a result of international duty that extended his season last month.

