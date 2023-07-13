Report: Dusan Vlahovic wants PSG move if Juventus sells him this summer

A market for Dusan Vlahovic appears to be, in some sort of way, starting to come together. And while Premier League clubs with deep pockets continue to monitor the whole situation as to whether the big Serbian striker will be leaving Turin or not this summer, one of Europe’s other financial giants might be pulling into the lead.

According to SportItalia transfer reporter Alfredo Pedulla on Wednesday night, Vlahovic has essentially made his choice of where he would like to go if Juve are to sell him this summer. It’s not the big money of the Premier League, but rather than big money of Paris Saint-Germain, who is very much in the market for a new striker this summer. As Pedulla notes, now it’s pretty much up to Juventus and PSG to try to come to some sort of agreement on a transfer fee.

As Fabrizio Romano continues to say that Juve won’t budge unless they’re blown away by an offer for Vlahovic, Pedulla says that they will not accept a bid that is lower than €70-75 million.

As far as we can tell right now, talks between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain haven’t really started or even hit much of anything other than low level talks through intermediaries. Where that is a few days from now remains to be seen, but at the very least there is something to go off of with Vlahovic and PSG based on what Pedulla has reported.

Now, as has been reported over the last few weeks and months, there are pretty much two things that will play into a Vlahovic sale:

Juventus’ current financial state and the need for an influx of money without Champions League football next season Vlahovic’s frustration with Max Allegri and his tactics that has led to the 23-year-old striker seeing his goal tally in Serie A go from 24 to 10 this past season.

PSG, with new manager Luis Enrique at the helm, would certainly be a much more attack-friendly kind of brand of football for somebody like Vlahovic to be attracted to. And considering that Juve are open to a sale for big money, seeing Vlahovic land in Paris isn’t exactly something that would catch many off-guard by any means.

So if it’s truly now up to the two clubs — who have obviously done business in the recent past, although maybe not with the two new fellas at the head of Juve’s sporting area — to find a deal, then the days leading up to the Bianconeri leaving for their United States tour that gets underway next weekend in California are going to be quite interesting.