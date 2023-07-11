Reports: Juventus won’t be signing Fabiano Parisi this summer

A positive development of the summer transfer rumor mill was just the sheer number of options at the fullback/wingback position that were being linked to Juventus. And, as far as we could tell, there was some genuine interest at the very least and actual talks happening between the player of interest’s club at most.

No matter what, for a club that desperately needs to upgrade things out wide no matter if it’s a 3-5-2 or 4-3-3 going forward under Max Allegri next season, the rumors made sense in a whole lot of ways.

One of those options — and one that certainly would have been a welcome addition — looks to be off the board.

That option is young Empoli fullback Fabiano Parisi, who until recently looked like a legitimate target for Juventus and their new director of football Cristiano Giuntoli. Instead, the talented Italian who has already accumulated a good number of appearances despite being all of 22 years old is going to be calling Florence his new home in a matter of days.Fiorentina reportedly swooped in a few days ago and closed a deal with Empoli on Monday, with reports out of Italy saying that La Viola will pay €10 million plus bonuses to the Tuscan side.

Fiorentina have completed agreement with Empoli to sign Fabiano Parisi on a permanent deal — huge one as he was on the list of many clubs, including also OGC Nice last summer.



Five year deal to be signed later this week. pic.twitter.com/VC2olFWGk5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

In case you haven’t been following the Parisi rumor mill over the last couple of weeks, a price like Fiorentina is about to officially pay to Empoli is a decent chunk of money lower than what we heard Juventus would probably have to pay if they wanted to sign him this summer. From the get-go, it was basically a reported €15 million price tag that Juve would have to fork over. But, considering Juve’s current financial state, the insertion of a player — in this case young midfielder Filippo Ranocchia — was a likely course of action to drive down the potential fee.

Clearly, what Fiorentina was offering was much more of a deal Empoli wanted to take.

As some might expect, Juve’s actual interest in Parisi has been questioned by some in the Italian media after they missed on signing the 22-year-old fullback for a relatively affordable transfer fee. What kind of standing that has is something that remains to be seen or maybe not even known as Juventus moves onto other targets on the market.

No matter what, though, this is a quality player who has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus who will not be moving to Juventus. Instead, his next club will be getting him on a nice and reasonable transfer fee — which, knowing how Giuntoli likes to operate, seems like the kind of deal he might be kicking himself for not closing before Fiorentina jumped in.