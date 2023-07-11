Report: Arthur interest from Wolves with Saudi Arabia offer as well

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has been a flop in the last two of his destinations, but could still turn into something positive for the Bianconeri. The Italian side are desperately trying to reduce their wage bill by offloading a lot of the deadweight on the squad, with the Brazilian one of the first names on that list.

Arthur spent last season in the Premier League with Liverpool having paid €4.5 million in loan fees, with an option to purchase the player for €37.5 million at the end of the one-year loan. However, he struggled with injuries throughout and made just one appearance totaling 13 minutes for the Reds.

However, there might be a lifeline for the player with British sources claiming that not only does Arthur have an offer from the Saudi Arabia Pro League, but that Wolverhampton Wanderers also of the Premier League are weighing up an offer for the player looking to replace the departed Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho. For their part, Juve will be happy to let the player leave, even if it is on loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been an unmitigated disaster in Turin, completely failing to adjust to the pace of the game in Italy during the 63 games he featured in, scoring once and setting up one assist. Arthur still has two years left on his contract.