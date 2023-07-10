Report: Milinkovic-Savic ends any chances of Juventus transfer

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will go to any lengths it appears to not play for Juventus, including potentially let his career slide by moving to Saudi Arabia.

The Lazio midfielder has constantly been a subject of transfer interest especially for Juve over the years, but with his current contract coming to an end in the summer of 2024, it appeared there was an opportunity during this transfer window for the Bianconeri to make a cut-price deal to bolster their midfield after extending Adrien Rabiot for one more year.

Now however it’s looking like the Serbian international has chosen like a few of his peers to make the switch to the cash-rich Saudi Arabian league reportedly having agreed to a contract with Al Hilal somewhere between an eyewatering €15-25 million a year. The Saudi club will also meet Lazio president Claudio Lotito’s €40 million valuation of their most expensive player.

While Juventus hadn’t made a formal offer as yet for the 28-year-old, it appears now he has made up his mind to switch to the Arabian Gulf instead, bringing an end to an eight-year tenure in the Italian capital where he scored 69 times with 59 assists in 341 games.

For Juventus, this doesn’t change much as the chances of the player making the switch to Turin were already pretty slim. In the meantime though, attention continues to be focused on Paul Pogba who suffered from an injury-wracked campaign last season and his weekend trip to the Gulf certainly got tongues wagging about a possible big money switch to Saudi Arabia as well.