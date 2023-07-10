Report: Juventus reach agreement on exclusion from Europe next season

Even though Juventus finished the 2022-23 season in seventh place and got Serie A’s one Europa Conference League spot because of it, the reality has always been that European football is not going to be happening in the fall because of everything that came with the plusvalenza investigations.

It looks like the expected is soon to be official.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport this weekend, Juventus and UEFA have reached an agreement that will see the Bianconeri not take part in the Conference League next season. With a deadline approaching for a decision, that’s not much of a surprise — especially so when you consider the fact that if a decision hadn’t been made ahead of the approahing deadline then any sort of sporting sanctions would have been carried over to the 2024-25 season.

That, now, won’t happen thanks to the reported agreement between Juve and UEFA, which had seen president Aleksander Čeferin very much want to impose some sort of penalty on the club that was one of the last remaining entrants into the now-defunct Super League.

Juventus are reportedly out of the 2023-24 UEFA Conference League after reaching agreement with UEFA over their Capital Gains Case, according to @CorSport.



Juventus will be eligible for all UEFA competitions in '24-25. pic.twitter.com/yETlGuSn3E — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 9, 2023

The fact that Juve are about to be without European football for the upcoming season is not a surprise if you’ve partly been paying any kind of attention to what was surrounding the club for the better part of the last two years. The plusvalenza case that resulted in Juventus being docked 10 points right before kickoff in Empoli — and, don’t forget, the original 15-point penalty that was first handed out in January — was designed to fully knock them out of Champions League running, with the possibility of Europa League and Conference League still on the table based on results.

But with Juve limping to the finish line after the Europa League semifinal elimination at the hands of Sevilla, it was only a seventh-place finish for a team that would have been third if not for the penalty handed down by the FIGC a few weeks earlier.

With no Conference League (and the Thursday-Sunday grind that comes with it), Juventus will have just one other competition to worry about on top of the 38-game Serie A schedule, with the Bianconeri jumping into the Coppa Italia fray after the new year when it hits the round of 16.