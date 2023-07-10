The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 157: July brings more transfer rumors — and a Twitter mailbag

What do you do when you need a hand and do a weekly podcast?

You ask for Twitter questions.

And when it’s the summertime and you get a lot of them, you turn the episode into nothing but Twitter questions.

That’s what we did this week — and we are very happy to have gotten the assist from y’all to allow us to do so.

Questions that we answer from the Twitter mailbag that we answer involve:

Max Allegri and his use of the 3-5-2.

Whether loaning Fabio Miretti out for a season is a good idea.

Whether including Nicolo Rovella in any kind of deal is a good idea. (And this was before Lazio agreed to send SMS to Saudi Arabia on a €40 million fee.)

The sudden rumors involving Juventus potentially being interested in Romelu Lukaku.

What would we like to see Juve do from a formation point of view.

Keep, loan, sell — a time to play a game.

