OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Lille winger Timothy Weah

The next generation of Weah is now set to try and make his mark on Serie A.

We all know about George and what he did during his time in Northern Italy. Now, with the summer transfer window officially opening, his son has made his way to Italy to start his own adventure in Italy. And just so happens to be at the club in which his dad has always been a fan of no matter what jersey he wore during his playing career.

Juventus announced Saturday the signing of 23-year-old winger Timothy Weah on a permanent deal from Lille. Originally reported as a deal worth €12 million, Juve will pay a fee of €10.3 million with another €1 million in “ancillary costs” and €2.1 million in potential bonuses. Weah signed a contract through 2028 in a deal reportedly worth €2 million a season. He is Juve’s second signing of the summer after they made Arek Milik’s deal a permanent one after spending the 2022-23 season on loan in Turin.

Weah, who underwent his medicals on Thursday, will rock the No. 22 jersey next season after it was left for the taking in the wake of Angel Di Maria’s one-and-done tenure at Juventus.

The official details of the deal from Juventus’ press office:

Turin, 1 July 2023 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Lille Olympique Sporting Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Timothy Weah has been reached for a consideration of € 10.3 million payable in two financial years, with the addition of ancillary costs up to a maximum of € 1.0 million. Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of € 2.1 million are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2028.

The Brooklyn-born Weah arrives at Juventus after spending the past three seasons at Lille. This past season was one in which Weah saw much of his playing time come in a jack-of-all-trades role, recording most of his appearances as either a fullback or a wingback. While on international duty with the United States men’s national team, Weah almost exclusively plays much further up the field as a winger, with four goals to his name in 26 appearances.

While we don’t know for sure what Weah’s role will be at Juventus, the general line of thinking is that he will be filling the kind of fullback/wingback spot on the roster that was left by Juan Cuadrado, who has officially seen his contract expire on the same day Juve’s new No. 22 was announced. Especially in recent years, Cuadrado’s versatility proved to be a huge asset to whoever was Juventus’ manager.

For Weah, a former Paris Saint-Germain youth player, coming to Juventus is a big chance to show what he’s all about. He’s now the second American male in the last three years to sign with the Bianconeri, and he arrives at the club at a time in which things are very much in flux after a 2022-23 season that was a complete rollercoaster on and off the field.

Hopefully Timothy’s low-key and humble ways prove to be something that pays off big time for a Juventus side that is certainly going to need him in some way the coming years.