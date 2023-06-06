OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Angel Di Maria is leaving Juventus after one season

When the Angel Di Maria to Juventus rumors started, we always figured it was going to be a one-year experience. That was mainly due to his age, but also because we knew there was a clear desire for the veteran Argentine to finish his career for his hometown club.

While that second part isn’t locked in as speculation about where Di Maria goes next, the first part of the equation is very much now a formality.

We know this because the expected has become official on Tuesday. Di Maria, via his Instagram page, announced that he is leaving Juventus after one season, with his next destination not necessarily unknown right now. While there were rumors of contract extension talks during the early spring months back in March and April, those talks quickly went away once the trajectory of Juventus’ season continued to go downward and the points penalty ruled out pretty much any shot of Champions League football next season.

What Di Maria wrote, but in English:

“I have come to the end of a difficult and complicated period. I leave safe in the knowledge I gave my all for the club to continue winning titles, but it was not possible. I leave with a bitter taste at not having succeeded, but with the joy of bringing with me many friends in this marvellous locker room that I was part of. “Thank you to all my teammates for the affection they showed me from the first day, I always felt at home. I salute all the Juventini for their daily affection. “A big hug. I will carry you in my heart.”

El Fideo, who came to Juventus on a free transfer last summer after nearly a decade with Paris Saint-Germain, leaves Turin after appearing in 40 games in all competitions. The first half of the season leading into the World Cup was marked by Di Maria’s inconsistent form as well as nagging injuries that seemed to never go away. Coming out of the World Cup break, though, Di Maria was arguably Juve’s best player. He was Juve’s catalyst for the first two months of 2023, riding the wave of winning the World Cup with Argentina and bringing those good vibes to the club level.

The didn’t last.

The last two months of the season saw Di Maria’s form tail off considerably. He last scored a goal in the middle of March, with the form he had in January and February not lasting into the home stretch of the season. Combined with the fact that contract extension talks suddenly went away, Di Maria’s future became pretty clear — it wasn’t going to involve Juventus past this season.

He finished with right goals and seven assists in all competitions.