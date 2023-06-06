Di Marzio: Juventus won’t part ways with Max Allegri

The #AllegriOut contingent was delivered a bit of news from one of Italy’s biggest transfer reporters that surely did not help bring their blood pressure down much at all.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio has reported Monday night that Juventus are set to stick with Max Allegri as their manager for the 2023-24 season. That is how things stand as of Monday night, and we say that because who knows where this will go come a few days down the road. But, as Di Marzio said, Juventus are planning to go forward with Allegri mainly for “both for technical and economic reasons.”

Allegri is halfway through the four-year contract he signed upon his return two years ago. He is the highest-paid manager in all of Serie A, earning €7 million net a season.

The thing about this the club’s current situation is that there’s going to be a whole lot of stuff thrown around about Juventus over the next few days — especially when it comes to Juventus’ manager. Some will say Allegri will stay. Others will say he might go because of a rift with certain people in the new-look front office. And then there’s those who also said Pep Guardiola would be manager a few years back who will throw out percentages about Allegri stay or being fired.

It’s all over the place right now — and it’s only been a little over 24 hours after the season ended.

But while we wait for Juventus to hire a new sporting director, the managerial position and who that new roster builder will be constructing a squad for appears to be Allegri.