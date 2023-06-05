Allegri: The season is over and we are all tired

Juventus beat Udinese away but their hopes of climbing up the table into the Europa League spots took a late, poetic blow with former Turin darling Paulo Dybala scoring to keep AS Roma in sixth.

Massimiliano Allegri did not appear to be in a good mood after the final whistle and would not entertain any questions about the game.

“I am not talking about the match, nor the third place, which was an improvement on last season. “I just came here to thank the lads and all those who worked with me at the Continassa training camp. I am truly proud of this team, these men, players, kit staff, physios and everyone who worked all year with professionalism and patience. We end the season here. The rest does not count. “This was a difficult year, but also a wonderful one. The game was largely irrelevant, I just want to thank all those who worked with me at the Continassa.”

Were his continued references to Continassa a subtle dig at the club’s leadership, and a sign of his isolation?

“No, I felt protected. The club was close to me. The season is over and we are all tired. There were some mistakes, but we were also fortunate to make the most of the great work from the youth team, so there were positives too. “The 10-point penalty was not our fault, so I took the team to third place on the field and nobody can take that away from me.”

Later though Allegri seemed more willing to discuss the season that just ended and what comes next for him.

“From tomorrow, I am going to the beach. I am not looking for any alibis, there are three facts here: third place, Coppa Italia semi-final and Europa League semi-final. “The club has to make plans and when that has been done and I get indications, we will start from there. I will be at the disposal of the club, as I always have been.”

Was he negotiating with the club to end his agreement?