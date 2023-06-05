The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 152: The 2022-23 season is finally over

Juventus has played its last official game for a few months.

Thank goodness.

The 2022-23 season is over. A season that has seen as much — if not more — off-field drama than sub-par play on the field has finally, at long last, come to an end.

Pat yourself on the back. You survived it. It probably left you exhausted, but you survived it.

While we will bring you our season in review pod next week (as long as there’s no major breaking news), we put one of the final bows on the recently completed season following Juventus 1-0 win over Udinese in the finale at the Friuli.

Kick back and listen. Relax after the season that was. You deserve it.

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how disappointing it was to not see the unwritten tradition of Carlo Pinsoglio end-of-season appearance not happen again, how Federico Chiesa showed some positives to close out the season, and a special shoutout to the Juventus women who beat Roma in the Coppa Italia Femminile.

Juventus’ season ended with a whimper rather than some good news and a spot in the Europa League.

So, who’s excited about the Conference League? (Until UEFA probably says otherwise.)

There is still very much a big managerial elephant in the room to try and decide upon because there’s some big decisions and like big-name player’s futures to figure out.

Hiring a sporting director as soon as possible would also help Juventus starting its rebuild this summer.

Twitter questions — including one word to describe the 2022-23 season, what the “ideal” offseason would look like this summer, who will be the biggest departure this summer and if we truly believe Max Allegri is staying or going.

You can listen to Episode 152 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast here:

