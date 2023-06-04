Juventus 1 - Udinese 0: Initial reaction and random observations

After two absolute duds against Empoli and Milan, one had to wonder what Juventus were going to bring to the table in Sunday night’s season finale against Udinese. That’s mainly because there was actually something to play for at the Dacia Arena, with scoreboard watching for those of us sitting in front of laptop screens almost as constant as what was happening on the field in Udine.

For much of the night, the execution was lacking.

Then Federico Chiesa gave us a little glimpse of the good times prior to his knee going pop a year and a half ago.

It wasn’t left as late as the first time Juventus and Udinese played one another this season, but it took until the final 20 minutes for the scoreless deadlock to be broken. There was Chiesa, with the familiar kind of turn and shot that we’ve come to love from him, scoring the lone goal in Juve’s 1-0 win over Udinese at the Dacia Arena. The result, at the time of Chiesa’s shot hitting the back of the net, put Juventus in place to qualify for the Europa League (barring future UEFA punishment, of course).

But about 20 minutes later, an old friend crashed any sort of party that Juve might be thinking about.

The same Paulo Dybala in which Juventus said goodbye to this time last year scored the goal from the penalty spot that gave Roma the lead over Spezia and kicked Juve back down to seventh place in the live table. Roma won 2-1, Spezia headed toward the relegation playoff next week and, most importantly for all of us, Juve finished seventh and will play in the Conference League next season until further notice.

And with that ... it’s all over.

Thank goodness. It’s been a year — and not in a good way.

To quote the great Sam Gerrard in The Fugitive, “You know, I’m glad. I need the rest.”

That’s just the vibe that we had coming into the final game of the season. Maybe it’s because of how the last couple of games have gone. Maybe it’s because how things have gone on the field for much of the season. Maybe it’s because how things went off the field the last six or seven months. Maybe it’s because of the fact that the feeling is not matter where Juve finished in the standings the hammer is set to drop from UEFA. I really don’t know. Everybody is different and has their different view of things.

But when it comes to this specific day, it resembled that of two years ago against Bologna where Juventus needed help to get the European spot that was still for the taking that they so desired. On that day in 2021, Juve got the help they needed. On this day, they didn’t.

Of course, this was simply because of the 10-point penalty that was handed down two weeks ago. If there’s no points penalty, Juve finish on 72 points and in a Champions League spot. But because of the points penalty, they’ve finished in seventh place for the first time since the Gigi Delneri days and qualified for the Conference League.

God, what a season.

What a horribly forsaken season in which not much good happened.

Thank goodness it’s all over. Let’s just hope UEFA releases their sporting penalty soon because the last thing we need is for something else from this season to linger on into the summer months much longer than we want to see.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS